Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 7, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 5.

The official rate for $1 is 1,256,590 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,484,322 rials. On February 5, the euro was priced at 1,440,233 rials.

Currency Rial on February 7 Rial on February 5 1 US dollar USD 1,256,590 1,220,255 1 British pound GBP 1,709,491 1,666,596 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,619,401 1,570,982 1 Swedish króna SEK 139,329 135,635 1 Norwegian krone NOK 129,970 125,887 1 Danish krone DKK 198,766 192,892 1 Indian rupee INR 13,870 13,500 1 UAE Dirham AED 342,162 332,268 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,090,517 3,972,927 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 449,157 436,498 100 Japanese yen JPY 799,817 779,104 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 160,813 156,185 1 Omani rial OMR 3,265,858 3,170,600 1 Canadian dollar CAD 920,826 892,676 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 756,332 732,339 1 South African rand ZAR 78,441 75,968 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,812 28,036 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,320 15,902 1 Qatari riyal QAR 345,217 335,235 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 95,918 93,154 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,368 10,958 1 Australian dollar AUD 881,249 853,455 1 Saudi riyal SAR 335,091 325,401 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,341,995 3,245,359 1 Singapore dollar SGD 988,128 958,887 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,027,515 998,922 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,616 39,448 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 598 581 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 866,445 843,333 1 Libyan dinar LYD 198,438 193,187 1 Chinese yuan CNY 181,123 175,746 100 Thai baht THB 3,984,821 3,844,860 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 318,325 310,386 1,000 South Korean won KRW 858,637 836,191 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,772,341 1,721,093 1 euro EUR 1,484,322 1,440,233 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 253,928 245,560 1 Georgian lari GEL 467,744 454,062 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,592 72,641 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,196 18,515 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 437,829 426,656 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 739,171 717,797 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,148,728 2,069,718 1 Tajik somoni TJS 134,033 130,368 1 Turkmen manat TMT 358,310 347,738 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,318 3,274

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,594,629 rials and $1 costs 1,349,973.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.88-1.91 million rials.

