Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 7

Economy Materials 7 February 2026 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 7, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 5.

The official rate for $1 is 1,256,590 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,484,322 rials. On February 5, the euro was priced at 1,440,233 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 7

Rial on February 5

1 US dollar

USD

1,256,590

1,220,255

1 British pound

GBP

1,709,491

1,666,596

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,619,401

1,570,982

1 Swedish króna

SEK

139,329

135,635

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

129,970

125,887

1 Danish krone

DKK

198,766

192,892

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,870

13,500

1 UAE Dirham

AED

342,162

332,268

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,090,517

3,972,927

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

449,157

436,498

100 Japanese yen

JPY

799,817

779,104

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

160,813

156,185

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,265,858

3,170,600

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

920,826

892,676

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

756,332

732,339

1 South African rand

ZAR

78,441

75,968

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,812

28,036

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,320

15,902

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

345,217

335,235

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

95,918

93,154

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,368

10,958

1 Australian dollar

AUD

881,249

853,455

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

335,091

325,401

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,341,995

3,245,359

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

988,128

958,887

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,027,515

998,922

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,616

39,448

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

598

581

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

866,445

843,333

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

198,438

193,187

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

181,123

175,746

100 Thai baht

THB

3,984,821

3,844,860

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

318,325

310,386

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

858,637

836,191

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,772,341

1,721,093

1 euro

EUR

1,484,322

1,440,233

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

253,928

245,560

1 Georgian lari

GEL

467,744

454,062

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,592

72,641

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,196

18,515

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

437,829

426,656

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

739,171

717,797

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,148,728

2,069,718

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

134,033

130,368

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

358,310

347,738

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,318

3,274

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,594,629 rials and $1 costs 1,349,973.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.88-1.91 million rials.

