Azerbaijan and Mexico to enhance parliamentary cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Mexico, held a working meeting with Corina Villegas, Chair of the Mexico–Azerbaijan Friendship Group, at the Chamber of Deputies, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the final preparations for the inauguration of the Friendship Group, scheduled for February 10. The launch of the group is expected to serve as a key step in further consolidating bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan.

In her remarks, Villegas emphasized the importance of such exchanges in strengthening dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation between nations. “This type of meeting strengthens dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between nations, and allows us to build bridges that promote cultural, economic, and political exchange, always based on mutual respect and collaboration,” she said.

Villegas also reaffirmed her commitment to promoting active parliamentary diplomacy from the Chamber of Deputies, aimed at bringing peoples closer together and contributing to a future of greater shared opportunities.