Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

Politics Materials 6 February 2026 16:01 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed its condolences to Pakistan following a terrorist attack at a mosque in Islamabad, Trend reports.

The statement was published on the MFA’s official X page.

“We express our deepest condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic terror attack on a mosque in Islamabad, which claimed innocent lives and left many injured.

We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence and terrorism, which targeted worshippers at a sacred place. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured.

Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with brotherly Pakistan and reaffirms its firm support for peace, stability, and the fight against all forms of terrorism," the post said.

On February 6, a powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. At least 31 people were killed, and more than 100 others were injured in the blast, according to initial reports.

