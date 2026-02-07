Turkmen exchange reports slight decline in external quotations
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) experienced a slight dip in the overall value of external quotations during its trading session on February 4. This shift was primarily attributed to fluctuations in the petrochemicals and light industry sectors, while other categories held steady.
