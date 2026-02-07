Dutch banking ING Group updates inflation outlook for Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Dutch banking group ING Group has released an updated forecast for Türkiye’s consumer price index (CPI) through 2027, Trend reports.

According to ING, Türkiye’s CPI is projected to rise by 27.2% in the first quarter of 2026, followed by 24.5% in the second quarter, 22.4% in the third, and 22% in the fourth. Türkiye’s average CPI is forecast at 24.4% in 2026.

Earlier, Dutch banking group ING announced it expects Türkiye’s central bank to continue a policy of monetary easing in the medium term. According to the bank’s outlook, the policy rate is forecast to remain at 35% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, before gradually declining to 32% in the second quarter, 29% in the third quarter, and 27% by the end of the year.

As of mid-2025, Türkiye's Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed significant, though moderating, inflationary pressure, with annual inflation reported at 35.05% in June 2025 and 33.5% as of July 2025. The CPI, base 2003=100, has reached record highs, with June 2025 monthly increases at 1.37% and a twelve-month moving average increase of 43.23%.