Azerbaijan's minister moots military co-op prospects with his Iranian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to the memory of citizens who became martyrs for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. A wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame monument.

During the official welcoming ceremony held at the Ministry of Defense, following the passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Colonel General Hasanov highlighted that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are rooted in a centuries-long history and emphasized that meetings held as part of mutual visits, along with joint exercises, contribute to the further development of these ties.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh stated that cooperation between the two countries, built on friendly and brotherly relations, is of great importance for further development in the military sphere, as in other areas.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of relations in the military, military-technical, military education, and science fields were discussed.

The sides also held a wide exchange of views on regional security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel