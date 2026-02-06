Uzbekistan, Engro Group discuss energy, chemical industry and livestock cooperation

Photo: The press office of the Uzbek President.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s Engro Group discussed opportunities for partnership in livestock development and supply, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek president.

The talks were held between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of Engro Group, Ahsan Zafar Syed in Islamabad, Pakistan.

During the talks, the Uzbek side expressed support for the company’s participation in chemical industry projects.

Engro Corporation is a prominent and diversified conglomerate in Pakistan, established in 1965 as Esso Fertilizer and now a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited. It leads in various sectors, including fertilizers through Engro Fertilizers, petrochemicals with Engro Polymer & Chemicals, and energy via Engro Energy Limited, which oversees power generation in Thar. Additionally, Engro Enfrashare focuses on telecommunications infrastructure and Engro Vopak on terminal storage.

The company is recognized for its role in national industrial development and social initiatives in education, health, and skill enhancement through the Engro Foundation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel