UAE, Turkmenistan discuss oil and gas cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the Embassy of the UAE in Ashgabat.

The issues were raised during the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and CEO of ADNOC, Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit held in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is the state-owned oil company of Abu Dhabi, UAE. It is one of the world’s largest oil companies by production.

Earlier, in May 2025, ADNOC, through its international investment arm XRG, acquired a 38% stake in the large gas field known as “Block I” in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. In November 2025, ADNOC opened a representative office in Ashgabat.

Relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE are characterized by a growing strategic partnership focused on friendship and respect. Key cooperation areas include the energy sector, trade (with non-oil trade exceeding $1 billion in 2024), investment, and transportation.

The UAE is a significant investor in Turkmenistan's energy sector, notably through the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and joint projects on gas development and renewable energy with Masdar. Diplomatic ties, established in 1995, remain strong with embassies in both capitals.

