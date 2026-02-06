UAE, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral relations in key sectors

Photo: The press office of the Emirati MFA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

The talks were held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE Abdullah bin Zayed on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Earlier, Meredov held a meeting with Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The talks were focused on the preparation of a bilateral economic cooperation program aimed at promoting joint large-scale projects, primarily in the energy, transport, and logistics sectors.

Relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE are characterized by a growing strategic partnership focused on friendship and respect. Key cooperation areas include the energy sector, trade (with non-oil trade exceeding $1 billion in 2024), investment, and transportation.

The UAE is a significant investor in Turkmenistan's energy sector, notably through the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and joint projects on gas development and renewable energy with Masdar. Diplomatic ties, established in 1995, remain strong with embassies in both capitals.

