Turkmen exchange sees deals with Turkmenhimiya and Turkmennebit
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs at the Turkmen exchange wrapped up deals with Turkmenhimiya, Turkmennebit, and local businesses, touching on urea, base oil, and textiles.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy