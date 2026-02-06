European Commission approves joint control of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6. The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of SOCAR Aliağa Liman İşletmeciliği A.Ş. (‘SOCAR Terminal') by SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş. (‘STEAS'), both of Türkiye, and Terminal Investment Switzerland Sàrl (‘TISS'), which is jointly controlled by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding S.A., both of Switzerland, and BlackRock, Inc of the US, Trend reports via the Commission.

The transaction relates primarily to the provision of container terminal services in the Aliağa region of İzmir, Türkiye.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited impact on the European Economic Area. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

As the largest container port in the Aegean region, SOCAR Terminal features a continuous 700-meter quay with a depth of 16 meters, a port area of 420,000 m², and a 30,000 m² hinterland, giving it strategic significance for both regional and global trade. The terminal is capable of accommodating next-generation ULCS-class vessels, simultaneously servicing multiple large ships in an accelerated manner while minimizing waiting times.

Operating under the “Port of the Future” concept, SOCAR Terminal applies the highest occupational health and safety standards and maintains industry leadership through investments in digitalization and technology. At the same time, the terminal is building a sustainable business model focused on reducing its carbon footprint, developing renewable energy sources, and improving energy efficiency.