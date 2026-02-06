Turkmenbashi oil refineries exceed gasoline production plan in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, part of the State Concern Turkmennebit, exceeded its planned gasoline production in 2025, ensuring stable fuel supply across Turkmenistan. The complex aims to further increase output and improve operational performance in 2026.
