Gabala hosts opening ceremony of second "Winter Tale" International Music Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. On February 6, the opening ceremony of the 2nd "Winter's Tale" Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and "Gilan", was held, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials, prominent public figures, residents of Gabala and guests.

Will be updated