Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss measures to raise trade to $2 billion

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed concrete measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion in the near future, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Uzbekistan.

The issue was addressed during talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr residence in Islamabad as part of Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and key areas for expanding multifaceted cooperation, including trade, economic, and investment ties, and emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The leaders noted steady growth in mutual trade volumes and the number of joint ventures, as well as the implementation of cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy. In this context, they discussed coordination of joint measures aimed at achieving the $2 billion trade target, including intensifying business exchanges and expanding interregional cooperation.

The sides further agreed to hold the first Forum of Regions in Khiva, Uzbekistan, later this year as an additional platform to support trade and investment cooperation.

