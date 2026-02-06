New Atabay appraisal well in Turkmenistan yields commercial gas flow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. A newly drilled appraisal well at the Atabay field has produced a commercially viable flow of sulfur-free natural gas, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

The outcome was realized through geological exploration and drilling operations conducted by the Lebapnebitgazgözleg expedition.

The Atabay-1 well was drilled to a depth of 1,200 meters. During testing at a depth of around 1,135 meters, it produced a daily gas flow of about 284,000 cubic meters. The well is expected to be transferred to a production unit for commissioning.

The Atabay field is located in the Ak Bugday etrap of the Ahal region and is part of the Central Karakum gas-bearing area. Testing was conducted across nine reservoirs from the Upper and Lower Cretaceous formations, eight of which were confirmed to be gas-bearing.

