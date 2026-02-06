Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish Airlines set to launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights

Transport Materials 6 February 2026 17:42 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Turkish Airlines will launch flights on the Istanbul-Yerevan route in March, Trend reports via the airline's official website.

The first flight on the new route will begin operating on March 11.

Last September, Turkish Airlines announced in the Public Disclosure Platform that the company's Board of Directors made a decision to launch regular flights to Timisoara, Romania, and Yerevan, Armenia, depending on opportunities and market conditions.

