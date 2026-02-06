Uzbekistan, Pakistan's Gohar Textile discuss joint textile production prospects

Photo: The press office of the Uzbek President.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 6. Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s Gohar Textile discussed prospects for establishing joint textile production in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

The talks were held during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the founder of Gohar Textile, Gohar Mustafa, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The sides also exchanged views on the integration of the Uzbek enterprises into international supply chains.

Earlier, in July 2024, the representatives of Gohar Textile held talks with their Uzbek counterparts about launching a joint production line, buying inefficient factories, and expanding the textiles trade.

Gohar Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd. is a prominent, vertically integrated home textile manufacturer based in Faisalabad, Pakistan, with over 3,000 staff, 6 factories, and 120–150 acres of land. It produces curtains, bedding, and jacquard fabrics for global markets and operates a facility in Manchester, UK.