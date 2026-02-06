Azerbaijan and IMF review country’s macroeconomic developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed the macroeconomic situation in the country, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The discussion was held during the meeting between the CBA Chairman, Taleh Kazimov, the Head of the IMF Mission to Azerbaijan, Anna Bordon, and the delegation led by Patrick Loshevsky, the Executive Director of the Selection Group, which includes the country.

The meeting also discussed the main factors affecting inflation, as well as issues of strengthening the transmission of monetary policy and improving the monetary policy framework.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation and prospects for its expansion.

