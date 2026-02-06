Turkmenistan, UAE discuss expansion of trade turnover and B2B contacts

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Turkmenistan and UAE exchanged views on ways to expand trade turnover, strengthen economic ties, and promote direct business-to-business contacts between the two countries, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in UAE.

The issues were raised during the meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Bayram Bayramov and Director of the Department for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rashed Al-Tenaiji in Abu Dhabi.

The officials also reviewed opportunities for Turkmen participation in international economic, financial, trade, and investment events in the UAE, and for UAE business representatives to engage in similar activities in Turkmenistan.

In addition, the parties discussed the organization of exhibitions and product presentations in the UAE, including Turkmen textile products, traditional carpets, and other competitive national goods.

Earlier, in December 2025, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Al-Khay Khamad Al-Hammeli said that the UAE is seeking to double the trade turnover between the two countries in the coming years.

Non-oil trade nexus between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attained a substantial valuation of $1.759 billion in the fiscal year 2024, reflecting a remarkable 75% escalation relative to the preceding year, 2023. The UAE occupies a prominent position within Turkmenistan's trading ecosystem, securing the third spot in the initial three quarters of 2025.