Equinor signs five-year gas supply deal with Dutch company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.6. Norwegian energy company Equinor has signed a five-year agreement to supply up to 0.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year to Dutch utility Eneco, Trend reports via Equinor.

Deliveries to the Dutch gas grid began on 1 February.

The gas supplied under the deal has a lower-than-average greenhouse gas footprint, as production and transport from the Norwegian continental shelf produce fewer emissions than other sources of gas supplied to Europe.

In addition to gas, Equinor will transfer guarantees of origin, known as “sustainability qualities,” via a platform operated by Attributes SAS. Eneco said the move could reduce its reported CO2 emissions by more than 10%.

Rotterdam-based Eneco supplies electricity, natural gas and heat to more than 2 million households and businesses across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK.

Equinor is the largest gas producer on the Norwegian continental shelf, with combined volumes from its own production and the Norwegian state’s SDFI portfolio accounting for nearly 30% of Europe’s gas market. Its main European markets include Germany, the UK and France.

The company also sells liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea to more than 20 countries worldwide, transported on specialized carriers. Equinor has sales offices in Stavanger, Brussels, London and Stamford (USA).