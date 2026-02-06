Azerbaijani, Pakistani naval forces expand military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. During a visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a delegation led by the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov, met with the Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with protocol, the national anthems of both countries were performed during the official welcoming ceremony following the passage in front of the guard of honor, and a wreath was laid at the Shehids monument.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of relations between the two countries’ navies and also highlighted the importance of holding joint exercises to promote the exchange of experience and enhance the professionalism of naval personnel.

Later, Rear Admiral Mammadov met with the Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Muhammad Khawaja, and expressed his gratitude for the reception. The Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander emphasized that expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the defense sphere is in the spotlight of the country’s leadership.

At the meeting, which highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan military relations, the sides expressed confidence that mutual visits will have a positive impact on the development of bilateral cooperation.

Following a meeting with the Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Abdul Munib, Rear Admiral Mammadov visited Azerbaijani servicemen studying in Pakistan and inquired about their education.

As part of the visit, Rear Admiral Mammadov got acquainted with the conditions created at Pakistan’s ship repair facilities.

It should be noted that the visit of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander to Pakistan is of great importance in terms of developing cooperation between the naval forces of both countries, as well as enhancing military education and military-technical issues.

