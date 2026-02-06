Memorandum of cooperation signed between Kapital Bank and the National Aviation Academy

Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank, and the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan have announced the launch of a new partnership. The cooperation was officially formalized through the signing of a memorandum the day before.

The memorandum provides for the implementation of joint internship programs, involvement of bank specialists in students’ academic and research activities, development of joint curricula, as well as the organization of training sessions, scientific conferences, and educational events on various topics.

Opening the event with a welcoming address, First Vice-rector of the National Aviation Academy, Adalat Samadov, briefed the guests on the Academy’s activities, organizational structure, and stages of development. Subsequently, Vice-Rector Gulnara Ahmedova spoke about the contributions of the Academy’s Rector, Academician Arif Pashayev, to the development of Azerbaijani science, particularly in the field of civil aviation.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the Bir ecosystem and Kapital Bank, Farid Huseynov, emphasized that cooperation with the Academy strengthens the bank’s future-oriented strategic vision.

“The memorandum we signed today elevates our partnership to a new level. We want your students, as future professionals, to fully benefit from the opportunities offered by our ecosystem, our internship programs, and real-life projects,” he noted.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed during the event between the Education Development Fund and the National Aviation Academy. Under the agreement, the Academy joined the TələbəPlus project. The TələbəPlus initiative was launched last year based on a memorandum signed between Kapital Bank, the Education Development Fund, and the international payment technology company Visa.

The project offers students a wide range of digital opportunities, including participation in social initiatives, access to discounts at hundreds of partner stores, the ability to monitor card expenses through the Birbank mobile application, and other digital services.

Speaking about the project aimed at improving young people’s financial literacy, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund, Nijat Mammadli, stated that the primary goal of TələbəPlus is to support students, enhance their social well-being, and create favorable conditions that allow them to devote more time to their studies. According to him, with the National Aviation Academy joining the initiative, the number of participating higher education institutions has reached 27, while the number of student beneficiaries has exceeded 200 000.

