Azerbaijan protests Armenian athletes' action to International Olympic Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) has expressed serious concern and protest against using the political and separatist song "Artsakh" by the figure skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova, representing Armenia at the XXV Winter Olympic Games, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Trend reports via NOC.

The attention of the IOC officials was drawn to the fact that the expression "Artsakh" reflects the ideological essence of the illegal and separatist policy pursued by Armenia for many years in relation to the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan. In this regard, the choice of this program in an international sports event such as the Olympic Games, which should remain outside politics, has a clear political and ideological meaning and contradicts Olympic values.

It was noted that, according to the basic principles of the Olympic Charter, any political, ideological, and separatist propaganda shouldn't be allowed at the Olympic Games. One of the missions of the IOC is to keep sports outside politics and oppose the exploitation of athletes and competitions for political purposes.

Such situations harm the spirit of the Olympic Games, sports ethics, and international sports principles; violate the principle of neutrality of the Olympic Movement; and at the same time undermine the atmosphere of peace and mutual trust in the region.

In its protest, the NOC reiterated that the Olympic Games are a symbol of peace, friendship, and mutual respect between peoples, and that using this platform for political and separatist propaganda purposes is unacceptable.

