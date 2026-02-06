Azerbaijan sums up Green Energy Space program results for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The results of the execution of the "Green energy space" purpose in 2025 were discussed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The discussion was held during the next meeting of the "Green Energy Space" Working Group in a hybrid format to review the 2025 draft annual report on the implementation of the "Socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, underscored the prominence of the "Green Energy Space" within the national strategy, positioning it as a key pillar of Azerbaijan’s future development model. The Deputy Minister emphasized that the measures outlined in this direction aim not only to transition Azerbaijan towards a sustainable, environmentally friendly, and innovative energy system but also to contribute meaningfully to global climate objectives.

Valiyev highlighted the progress made in the implementation of 18 measures planned for the previous year, noting that the overall execution of the Strategy has been characterized by positive momentum.

Subsequently, Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Chairman of the Working Group and Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, delivered a presentation on the measures planned for 2025 and their anticipated implementation. The meeting also provided an opportunity for participants to share their opinions and proposals on the report, with relevant notes duly recorded.

The working group comprises representatives from a range of key institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Finance, and Emergency Situations. Additionally, the group includes officials from the State Statistics Committee, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Customs Committee, SOCAR, the Central Bank, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, as well as the OJSCs Azerenergy, Azerishig, and Azeristiliktachizat.