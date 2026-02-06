Cryptocurrency marketplace rolls out up-to-date figures
The latest fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices highlight significant market volatility, with major assets experiencing notable declines, signaling potential shifts in investor sentiment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy