Italy hosts opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games took place in Italy, Trend reports.

The ceremony took place at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

This was followed by a parade involving 92 national teams.

The Azerbaijani delegation marched in the parade as number 11. The national flag of Azerbaijan was carried by alpine skier Anastasia Papatoma and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev.

The XXV Olympic Games will run until February 22. More than 2,900 athletes from 92 national teams will participate in the competition.