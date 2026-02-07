U.S. has "good talks" with Iran - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The United States has had "very good talks" with Iran and Tehran is eager to reach a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, Trend reports via the White House.

"We likewise had very good talks on Iran, Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly," he said.

He once again repeated that significant forces are being amassed near Iran.

"We have a big armada, and we have big fleet is heading in that direction, and it will be there very soon. So we'll see what happens," the U.S. president added.