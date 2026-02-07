IMF sketches priorities for cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2026 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The IMF will continue close cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2026, focusing on maintaining macroeconomic stability and supporting structural reforms with targeted technical assistance and capacity development, Anna Bordon, the head of the IMF mission in Turkmenistan, told Trend.

Bordon emphasized that the key priorities include fostering medium-term and program-based budgeting, enhancing fiscal reporting and planning, and strengthening governance and statistical capacities.

She further explained that these initiatives are designed to assist Turkmenistan in transforming its hydrocarbon wealth into more diversified, resilient, and inclusive economic growth over the medium term.

Earlier, the IMF highlighted Turkmenistan’s stable economic trajectory in recent years. After an average annual growth rate of 10.6% from 2007 through 2016, the economy expanded by 4.4% in 2017 and 4.8% in 2018. Growth accelerated to 5.1% in 2019, but the global disruptions of 2020 caused a slowdown, with growth dipping to 1.6%. However, Turkmenistan experienced a strong rebound in 2021, with GDP increasing by 9.8%, before moderating to 3.3% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2023.