Uzbekistan expands digital payments with launch of UZCARD PAY

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Uzbekistan has launched a new contactless payment service, UZCARD PAY, developed jointly by Beelab and UZCARD, Trend reports via the Uzbek payment system.

Users can activate the service by linking their bank card in the Beepul mobile application and paying by tapping their phone on contactless-enabled POS terminals.

At the initial stage, the service is available exclusively through the Beepul app. The payment system noted that UZCARD PAY is expected to be integrated into other partner applications in the future.

More than 100,000 POS terminals across Uzbekistan already support NFC technology, ensuring wide access to the new payment solution nationwide.

Beelab, founded in 2018, is an Uzbek fintech company and a subsidiary of Beeline Uzbekistan (VEON Ltd.), specializing in digital financial products, including the Beepul platform.

