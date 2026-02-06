Iran, U.S. hold talks in diplomatic move to ease tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The first round of talks between Iran and the United States this year took place today in Muscat, the capital of Oman, where the discussions were held indirectly, with Iran represented by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the United States represented by the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, with the mediation of Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Trend reports.

The negotiations are being viewed as an initial diplomatic step toward easing and eliminating tensions between Iran and the United States.

Following heightened tensions last June, including air strikes by Israel and the U.S. against Iran and the bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities, the likelihood of the current talks yielding positive outcomes is assessed as higher.

As in the previous year, the first round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States is not expected to yield a major breakthrough. Nevertheless, the parties’ agreement to continue the negotiations and the calm atmosphere in which the discussions were held, as noted by the Iranian side, suggest a shared interest in moving toward a mutual understanding.

Against the backdrop of regional countries’ lack of interest in military escalation and their efforts to convey related concerns to both sides, Iran and the USA, focusing on dialogue and results, may be considered an important step toward maintaining regional stability.

Speaking to Iranian media after the talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that no concrete results had been achieved so far but noted that negotiations would continue in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that during the discussions, both Iran and the U.S. presented their demands and positions and agreed that after consultations in their respective capitals, a decision would be made regarding the timing of the next round of talks.

Ahead of the negotiations, regional states had underscored the central role of diplomacy in easing tensions. The willingness of both Iran and the United States to engage in talks once again highlighted their commitment to diplomatic solutions.

As the process moves forward, both sides are expected to continue discussions and seek to resolve existing disagreements through diplomatic channels.

