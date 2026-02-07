Uzbekistan marks significant growth in remittance flow to Georgia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Money transfers from Uzbekistan to Georgia increased by more than 100% year-on-year in December 2025, reaching $1.43 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the Georgian National Bank indicates that the volume of transfers from Uzbekistan accounted for 0.42 % of Georgia’s total inbound remittance inflows during the reporting period, placing the country 24th among the 29 largest remittance sources to Georgia.

The top three countries in this category are the U.S., Italy, and Russia, which saw inflows of $63.7 million, $58.7 million, and $43.5 million, respectively.

In total, the volume of remittances sent to Georgia from abroad reached $338 million, reflecting an 18.4% year-on-year increase compared to September 2024. Meanwhile, Georgia's outbound transfers during the same period amounted to $40.8 million.