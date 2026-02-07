EU highlights Azerbaijan's pivotal position in China-Europe route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan is regarded as one of the key participants along the transport route linking China and Europe, an EU-funded meta-study stated, Trend reports.

The assessment is contained in an EU-funded meta-study, which notes that discussions of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor typically highlight Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye as the core countries along the route. At the same time, the study stresses that Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Moldova, and Ukraine also play an important role in the corridor’s broader connectivity.

According to the study, the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor stands to reap the rewards of operational advantages through the development of branch routes that bolster resilience across the South Caucasus. This includes the revival of connections between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, made feasible by recent geopolitical shifts in the region.

“This will help diversify trade routes and potentially ease congestion at overloaded sections. In addition, it could significantly improve Armenia’s connectivity with the EU,” the study says.