TRIPP poised to greatly improve regional connectivity – EU report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) could significantly enhance regional connectivity, an EU-funded meta-analysis stated, Trend reports.

"Restoring these connections would strengthen economic cooperation, stimulate cross-border trade, and improve the resilience and diversification of the corridor by adding new routing options. Although more detailed economic impact studies are still ongoing, experts point out that TRIPP could cut the travel time by up to 25% compared to the traditional Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route," the study says.

The report highlights that regional players are rolling up their sleeves to kickstart and enhance transport connections between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. These efforts show a variety of governance styles and strategic goals, but together they point to a growing movement toward renewed connectivity.

On August 8, 2025, following the results of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

