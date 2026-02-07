Kyrgyzstan, EEC discuss improving freight transportation within EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) discussed issues related to improving freight transportation between EAEU member states, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

These matters were addressed during a meeting between Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev and EEC Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure Arzybek Kozhoshev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of improving freight transport between EAEU countries, implementing the e-CMR system, and implementing infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, Syrgabaev and Deputy Minister Almaz Turgunbayev were awarded the Eurasian Economic Commission’s badge “For Contribution to the Development of Eurasian Integration” in recognition of their significant contribution to Eurasian integration and special merits in promoting its development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel