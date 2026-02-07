Chinese Minshan presents new investment project to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. Chinese Minshan company presents industrial park investment project to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A delegation from the Chinese Minshan company presented an investment project for a future industrial park to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In the meeting, company representatives unveiled a strategic investment proposal aimed at developing a cutting-edge, low-carbon industrial park dedicated to the manufacturing of electrical equipment, encompassing household appliances.



The organization highlighted its vast expertise in the creation of industrial parks and is targeting the establishment of a comparable facility in Kyrgyzstan.



The Kyrgyz side conveyed a keen interest in executing the investment initiative and affirmed its preparedness to extend support to the company.



In the interim, Kyrgyzstan has articulated the objective of amplifying the nation’s industrial production by 2030 and instituting a minimum of five technopark zones across various regions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel