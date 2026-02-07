Kazakhstan sees significant growth in uranium output in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 7. Kazakhstan's uranium production in 2025 amounted to 25,839 tonnes, which is an increase of 11% compared to 23,270 tonnes recorded in 2024, Trend reports via Kazatomprom.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Kazatomprom's enterprises boosted their production by 9% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 7,130 tonnes.

In 2025, the Kazatomprom group’s uranium sales volume reached 18,495 tonnes, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the 16,670 tonnes sold in 2024. However, the average sales price for the group decreased by 6%, falling from $65.78 per pound in 2024 to $65.10 per pound.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kazatomprom plans to produce between 27,500 and 29,000 tonnes of uranium. This increase in production is largely attributed to the gradual ramp-up of operations at the Budenovskoye joint venture (JV), where 100% of the production volume has been secured under an off-take contract for the period spanning from 2024 to 2026.

The group forecasts its uranium sales in 2026 to reach between 19,500 and 20,500 tonnes.

Kazatomprom holds the status of the national operator for the export and import of uranium and its compounds, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, and special equipment and technologies. The company exclusively operates uranium mining within the country and holds the uranium reserves in the industry, totaling 300,000 tonnes.