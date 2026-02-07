Iranian president calls for optimizing local free trade zone development initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7.​ Strategic and promising programs must be regulated to develop Iran's free trade zones for regional and international competitiveness, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the commissioning ceremony of facilities in Iran's free trade and industrial zones today, Trend reports.

According to him, without any scientific and expert program for each free trade and industrial zone of Iran based on competition with the world's successful free trade zones, Iran will eventually lag behind international processes.

Pezeshkian emphasized that steering the development process of free trade and industrial zones in the right direction is crucial. The growth of free trade and industrial zones ought to fall under the umbrella of a regional vision. Having a bright idea and a vision rooted in cutting-edge technologies, along with a solid and strategic framework, he delineated, can pave the way for clear opportunities in any free trade and industrial zone.

The Iranian president added that opportunities should be created in free trade zones based on environmental protection, green energy, and solar panels. He expressed hope for the creation of all opportunities in the development of free trade and industrial zones and their contribution to the country's development.

Currently, operational capabilities have been established under the auspices of 27 initiatives across five free trade zones in Iran, with an investment of approximately 132 trillion rials (around $105 million) allocated for this purpose.

