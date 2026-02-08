Iran - U.S. talks were step forward - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The talks between Iran and the United States, organized with the cooperation of friendly countries in the region, were a step forward, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

According to him, dialogue aimed at resolving issues peacefully has always been Iran’s strategy.

Pezeshkian also noted that Iran’s logical position on the nuclear issue is its right enshrined within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

“Iran always responds to respect with respect, but does not submit to violence,” he emphasized.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the United States on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The parties agreed to continue the negotiations.