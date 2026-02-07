Mastermind behind Islamabad mosque attack arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Pakistani security forces have arrested the mastermind behind the attack on a mosque in Islamabad that killed more than 30 people, Trend reports.

According to the information, three additional individuals who were accompanying the suspect were also detained during the operation.

The operation to apprehend the suspects was carried out in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. During the special operation, one security officer was killed and three others were injured.