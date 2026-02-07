Iran thanks Qatar for its role in nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Iran expressed gratitude to Qatar for taking appropriate steps in connection with indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S., Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting in Doha with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Araghchi briefed the Qatari foreign minister on the diplomatic talks held between Iran and the U.S. in Muscat.

The sides also discussed regional developments and underscored the importance of joint efforts by all countries to help preserve peace and stability in the region.

The latest round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on Tehran’s nuclear program was held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on February 6.

