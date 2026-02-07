Kyrgyzstan seeks to broaden co-op with EU across multiple sectors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. Kyrgyzstan expresses interest in expanding cooperation with the EU across a wide range of bilateral issues, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov expressed the country’s interest in broadening cooperation with the European Union during a meeting with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Eduards Stiprais, on February 6, 2026.

During the discussion, Meder Abakirov, emphasizing Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to further strengthening relations with the EU, highlighted the country’s interest in developing cooperation across a wide range of bilateral areas.

Acknowledging the active and constructive dialogue between the EU and Kyrgyzstan, Special Representative Eduards Stiprais confirmed the European Union’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at enhancing economic, social, and transport cooperation and sustainable development.

The discussions also covered forthcoming high-level visits and potential collaborative events designed to enhance the partnership even further.



Eduards Stiprais has arrived in Bishkek to take part in the 6th EU-Central Asia Civil Society Forum.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel