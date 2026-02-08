Kyrgyzstan implements large-scale policy to reduce tax burden and expand incentives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. Kyrgyzstan implemented a large-scale policy aimed at reducing the tax burden and expanding tax incentives for priority sectors of the economy in 2025, Trend reports via the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan.

This was announced by Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov on February 6, 2026, during a board meeting reviewing the agency’s results for 2025.

According to him, key areas of focus included agriculture and processing, the IT industry, renewable energy sources, and the garment and jewelry industries, as well as socially significant sectors, including the development of sports.

Shykmamatov also highlighted that small and medium-sized enterprises maintained the option to select the most appropriate tax regime—general taxation, the unified tax, or the patent system.

Simultaneously, he noted that this strategy enables business owners to synchronize their tax responsibilities with the true magnitude of their operations while also allowing the government to establish a robust and growing tax foundation.

The chief of the service highlighted that tax rates in Kyrgyzstan are positioned among the lowest in the post-Soviet region, which serves as a tactical edge for the nation in drawing investment and fostering human capital development.