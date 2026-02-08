Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit US next week

World Materials 8 February 2026 00:40 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week, Trend reports, citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the information, Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are expected to discuss US-Iranian negotiations during a meeting in Washington on February 11.

Negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program resumed on Friday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

