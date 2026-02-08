Kyrgyzstan names key driver of tax reforms

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. A significant part of processes shifted to remote formats in 2025, and digitalization became a core element of all reforms in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan.

This was announced by Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov on February 6, 2026, during a board meeting reviewing the agency’s results for 2025.

According to him, the functionality of the "Taxpayer Cabinet" was expanded, automated tax risk management systems were implemented, and a pilot fiscal software system with data transmission was launched.

"The integration of accounting systems of catering enterprises with the State Tax Service’s information system has already demonstrated steady growth in average daily revenue and a reduction in shadow turnover. Modernization of the electronic invoice system with a virtual warehouse mechanism continues, as well as the implementation of the "Salyk Kuzet" module, which will allow monitoring of goods throughout the entire chain—from import or production to the end consumer," Shykmamatov said.

He observed that these initiatives transcend simple tech fixes, embodying a transition from personal oversight to a framework where regulations are standardized for everyone and function autonomously.

In the interim, Kyrgyzstan's tax and payment revenues for 2025 surpassed the established benchmarks by 40.1 billion soms (around $458.5 million).

