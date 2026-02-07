US official to join VP Vance on visits to Italy, Armenia and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will accompany Vice President James David Vance during his visits to Milan (Italy), Yerevan (Armenia), and Baku (Azerbaijan) from February 9 to 11, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

According to the statement, the visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan will focus on supporting President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives and advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).