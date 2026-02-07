Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US official to join VP Vance on visits to Italy, Armenia and Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 7 February 2026 21:27 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Trend

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will accompany Vice President James David Vance during his visits to Milan (Italy), Yerevan (Armenia), and Baku (Azerbaijan) from February 9 to 11, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

According to the statement, the visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan will focus on supporting President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives and advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

