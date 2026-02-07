U.S. reveals potential date for Board of Peace meeting on Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The U.S. intends to hold a meeting of the leaders of the Board of Peace on the Gaza Strip in Washington on February 19, the U.S. media said, citing a source in the White House, Trend reports.

"The White House is planning a leaders meeting for the Gaza 'Board of Peace' on Feb. 19, according to a U.S. official and diplomats from four countries who are on the board," the media said.

According to the statement, the meeting may take place at the U.S. Institute for Peace (USIP), previously renamed in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump. Talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected the day before the first meeting.

Although the organization was initially called the "Gaza Board of Peace," it was later revealed that the new international body's mandate will extend beyond the Palestinian enclave.

On January 16, Donald Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited Azerbaijan to become a founding member.

The signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter document took place in Davos on January 22 with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

