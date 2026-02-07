Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at Paris Grand Slam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani judoka Balabey Agayev has claimed the gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Trend reports.

The 27-year-old athlete, competing in the 60 kg weight category, defeated Ukraine’s Dilshot Khalmatov in the final to secure the top spot on the podium.

The Grand Slam tournament is set to conclude on February 8, with Azerbaijan represented by a total of eight judokas.

xxx

20:31

Azerbaijani judoka Balabey Agayev has advanced to the final of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Trend reports.

Competing in the 60 kg weight category, the 27-year-old athlete defeated Israel’s Itzhak Ashpiz in the semifinals to secure his place in the final.

Another Azerbaijani judoka, Ruslan Pashayev, will compete for third place in the same weight class after losing in the semifinals, while Nazir Talibov was eliminated in the round of 16 by Portugal’s Miguel Gagoya.

The Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to conclude on February 8, with Azerbaijan represented by a total of eight judokas.