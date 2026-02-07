Turkmenistan and Romania’s InfoCons discuss consumer rights

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 7. Turkmenistan and InfoCons, Romania’s largest consumer protection organization, discussed labeling of imported goods, intellectual property protection, and ensuring transparency in trade between the two countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issues were raised during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Romania, Annamammet Annaev, and Sorin Mierlea, head of InfoCons in Bucharest.

During the talks, InfoCons proposed creating a unified information platform for Turkmen and Romanian citizens. The project aims to provide Turkmen citizens living in Romania with easier access to consumer rights protection, while helping Romanian entrepreneurs and tourists better understand regulations and procedures in Turkmenistan.

The platform aims to enhance clarity and reliability in business and tourism operations for all stakeholders involved.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel