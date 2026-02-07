Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals, and Dated Brent crude oil brands decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $0.76, or 1.1%, compared to last week, to $70 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $70.7 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $69.72 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.47 per barrel, which is $0.67, or 1%, less than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $68.19 per barrel, and the minimum price - $67.16 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $39.32 per barrel, down $0.15, or 0.4%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $40.27 per barrel, and the lowest - $38.56 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $69.89 per barrel for the week, down $0.51, or 0.7%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $71.4 per barrel, and the lowest - $68.77 per barrel.

Oil type/date 02.02.2026 03.02.2026 04.02.2026 05.02.2026 06.02.2026 Average price Azeri LT CIF $69.72 $69.8 - $69.77 $70.7 $70 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $67.16 $67.27 - $67.27 $68.19 $67.47 Urals (EX NOVO) $38.56 $39.2 - $39.24 $40.27 $39.32 Dated Brent $68.77 $69.69 - $69.70 $71.4 $69.89

