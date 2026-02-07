KazTransOil integrates solar power into oil pipeline

Photo: KazMunayGas

In 2025, KazTransOil took the bull by the horns and transformed a 45-kilometer stretch of the Kalamkas–Karazhanbas–Aktau oil pipeline, from Karazhanbas to Kiyakhty, into a hybrid energy supply powered by solar panels.

